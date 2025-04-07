iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 484,402 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 213% from the previous session’s volume of 154,734 shares.The stock last traded at $50.98 and had previously closed at $51.12.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.79 and its 200-day moving average is $51.82.
iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.2462 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%.
The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.
