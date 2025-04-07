iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 484,402 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 213% from the previous session’s volume of 154,734 shares.The stock last traded at $50.98 and had previously closed at $51.12.

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.79 and its 200-day moving average is $51.82.

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.2462 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%.

Institutional Trading of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 83,204 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 83,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period.

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

