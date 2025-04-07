iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2025

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOAGet Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 484,402 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 213% from the previous session’s volume of 154,734 shares.The stock last traded at $50.98 and had previously closed at $51.12.

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.79 and its 200-day moving average is $51.82.

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.2462 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%.

Institutional Trading of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 83,204 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 83,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period.

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares AAA CLO Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.