iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $116.99 and last traded at $117.36, with a volume of 25894 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.03.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 577.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 149,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,375,000 after purchasing an additional 127,327 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 141,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,198,000 after acquiring an additional 12,202 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,995,000 after acquiring an additional 14,882 shares during the last quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC now owns 137,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.