iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.27 and last traded at $24.29, with a volume of 66546 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.42.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $662.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.22.

Get iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVYE. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,166,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 281.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 55,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 39,412 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 227,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 25,025 shares during the period. Finally, 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $462,000.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of high-dividend-paying emerging markets companies. DVYE was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.