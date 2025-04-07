iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.30 and last traded at $27.33, with a volume of 8197 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.26.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.20.

Get iShares International Equity Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Equity Factor ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 885.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 477.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000.

About iShares International Equity Factor ETF

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.