iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Bush Investment Group LLC

Bush Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Bush Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bush Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB opened at $94.18 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $89.16 and a 52-week high of $96.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3309 per share. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

