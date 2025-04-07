iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $70.58 and last traded at $70.58, with a volume of 7526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.81.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $881.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.64 and its 200 day moving average is $82.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILCV. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 98,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,918,000 after purchasing an additional 12,177 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 4,585.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 288,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,335,000 after purchasing an additional 282,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 38,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

