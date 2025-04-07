iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $72.14 and last traded at $73.38, with a volume of 23917603 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

