Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Trading 8.6% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) was up 8.6% during trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from C$23.00 to C$24.00. The stock traded as high as C$11.39 and last traded at C$11.15. 5,567,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 2,400,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.27.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IVN. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ivanhoe Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.00.

The firm has a market cap of C$10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.41 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

