JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management Acquires 100,000 Shares

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $586,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,664,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,213,260.94. The trade was a 0.80 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $546,000.00.

On Monday, March 31st, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $298,500.00.

On Friday, March 21st, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 70,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $417,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 86,801 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $487,821.62.

On Monday, March 3rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 26,336 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $150,905.28.

On Thursday, February 27th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 72,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $437,760.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 75,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.46 per share, for a total transaction of $634,500.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 110,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $841,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 125,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $987,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:JELD traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,378. The company has a market capitalization of $468.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $21.75.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $895.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.82 million. JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.14%. Analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JELD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,580.0% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 257.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,054.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 13,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

