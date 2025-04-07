Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Up 4.4% – What’s Next?

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.93 and last traded at $5.60. Approximately 6,654,029 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 10,994,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.
JOBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.90.
In other Joby Aviation news, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 333,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $2,666,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,994,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,957,832. This trade represents a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bonny W. Simi sold 31,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $262,303.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,018.01. This represents a 18.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,168,139 shares of company stock worth $8,582,288. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toyota Motor Corp bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $640,259,000. Uber Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth $207,842,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,760,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388,232 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 331.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,260,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Joby Aviation by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 55,032,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,161 shares during the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.
