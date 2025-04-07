JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Cullen Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Cullen Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,290,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,446 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 3.5% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $309,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,848 shares of company stock worth $19,987,908. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.83.

NYSE JPM opened at $210.09 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $179.20 and a twelve month high of $280.25. The stock has a market cap of $587.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

