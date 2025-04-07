JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Lowered by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.7% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,220,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,161,171,000 after acquiring an additional 876,417 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $8,310,884,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,103,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,818,905,000 after purchasing an additional 71,122 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,401,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,171,298,000 after buying an additional 617,164 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,073,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,338,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,289 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $268.00 to $264.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.83.

JPM stock opened at $210.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $179.20 and a 52-week high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $308,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,130,438.84. The trade was a 2.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total transaction of $6,175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,947,774.62. The trade was a 15.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,848 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,908. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

