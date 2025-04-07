Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) President Acquires $285,250.00 in Stock

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) President James C. Baker purchased 25,000 shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $285,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 761,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,466.40. This represents a 3.40 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
KYN traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.87. 2,106,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,108. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $13.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average of $12.54.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund
Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Options Activity Points to More Volatility for Palantir Stock
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- NVIDIA Stock: Oversold, Undervalued — How Low Can It Go?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- MicroStrategy Sees Insider Buy-Sell Action in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.