Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) President Acquires $285,250.00 in Stock

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) President James C. Baker purchased 25,000 shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $285,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 761,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,466.40. This represents a 3.40 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

KYN traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.87. 2,106,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,108. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $13.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average of $12.54.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KYN. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 24.4% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 46,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 106,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 15,442 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 434,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 104,149 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 909,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 89,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 72,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 31,906 shares in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

