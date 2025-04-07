KCM Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 69.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Public Storage by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Public Storage by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 136,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,926,000 after purchasing an additional 31,662 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 439,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,574,000 after buying an additional 228,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Public Storage from $342.00 to $329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $354.00 target price (down from $361.00) on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $299.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $316.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.73.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA stock opened at $284.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.76. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $256.31 and a 52-week high of $369.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $300.05 and its 200 day moving average is $317.46.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 112.89%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

