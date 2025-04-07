Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Price Target to $4.50

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.56.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE:ACRE opened at $4.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06.

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, VP Anton Feingold sold 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $43,253.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,084.80. This represents a 8.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 187.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 270,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 16,309 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 591,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 96,551 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 211.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 23,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

