Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.57 and last traded at $54.53, with a volume of 20659 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMPR. StockNews.com raised Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kemper from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Kemper from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Kemper Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.83.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.40. Kemper had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Kemper Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kemper

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kemper by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Kemper by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

