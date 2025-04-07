Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$15.75 and last traded at C$15.89, with a volume of 52295 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.61.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.25 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, February 14th.
Killam Apartment REIT Stock Down 2.2 %
Killam Apartment REIT Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.92%.
Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile
Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.
