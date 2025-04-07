Komodo Price Down 20.1% Over Last 7 Days (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $16.06 million and $1.28 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00039606 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00009513 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 87.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001272 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,779,557 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

