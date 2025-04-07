Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires 8,505 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WU. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Western Union by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 50,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 88,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 61,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 6.8% during the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Union alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Western Union from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.11.

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $10.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.89. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $13.93.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Western Union had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 96.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 34.43%.

Western Union announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 27.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Western Union Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.