Krane Funds Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its position in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 144,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,022 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tuya were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Tuya by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 17,877 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tuya Stock Performance

Shares of TUYA stock opened at $2.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -81.83 and a beta of 0.43. Tuya Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $4.63.

Tuya Announces Dividend

Tuya ( NYSE:TUYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Tuya had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $82.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.40 million.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.0608 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Tuya’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

