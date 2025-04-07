Krane Funds Advisors LLC Invests $324,000 in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,277 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 9,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 67,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PSTG shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Pure Storage from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

NYSE PSTG opened at $37.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 97.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.08. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $73.67.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

