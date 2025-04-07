Krane Funds Advisors LLC Invests $398,000 in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,325 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Maximus by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,548,284 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $488,829,000 after purchasing an additional 205,564 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525,159 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $142,109,000 after buying an additional 21,532 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Maximus by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,256,418 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $93,792,000 after buying an additional 98,264 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Maximus by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000,664 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,700,000 after acquiring an additional 71,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Maximus during the 4th quarter worth $71,443,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Maximus Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:MMS opened at $68.61 on Monday. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.77 and a 1 year high of $93.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.22. Maximus had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 21.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

Insider Transactions at Maximus

In related news, Director Jan Madsen sold 2,439 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $165,144.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,347.87. The trade was a 11.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $988,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,512 shares in the company, valued at $171,167.68. The trade was a 85.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

