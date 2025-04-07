Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 825.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 404.0% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 252 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.
Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 5.1 %
NYSE:DECK opened at $106.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.85. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $93.72 and a 12 month high of $223.98.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on DECK. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.41.
Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor
In related news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. This represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at $33,568,318.68. This trade represents a 9.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
About Deckers Outdoor
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.
