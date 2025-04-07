Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 825.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 404.0% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 252 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 5.1 %

NYSE:DECK opened at $106.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.85. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $93.72 and a 12 month high of $223.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DECK. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on Deckers Outdoor

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. This represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at $33,568,318.68. This trade represents a 9.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.