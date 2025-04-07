Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 243 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $873,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,756,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,572,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,703,000 after acquiring an additional 165,423 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Fastenal by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 124,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 36,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. HSBC lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.91.

Fastenal Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $74.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.23. The stock has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $61.36 and a 52-week high of $84.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.57%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.