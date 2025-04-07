Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.10 Billion Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,365,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,013,087 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,095,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 239.5% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,188.98. The trade was a 57.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Price Performance

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis stock opened at $98.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.86 and a 200-day moving average of $115.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.34 and a 1 year high of $132.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Baird R W raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BNP Paribas raised Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.78.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

