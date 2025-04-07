Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,969,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,362,297 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in RTX were worth $690,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 2,944.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $117.43 on Monday. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $99.07 and a twelve month high of $136.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $156.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.42.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In related news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,008.40. This trade represents a 35.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at $10,625,382.88. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.40.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

