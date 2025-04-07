Legal & General Group Plc Sells 821,686 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,497,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 821,686 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $771,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,809,417 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,944,503,000 after buying an additional 384,956 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 375,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $82,972,000 after acquiring an additional 65,243 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,076,017 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $237,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 120,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,073,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $237,020,000 after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.80.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,533. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $248.11 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.14 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $283.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $257.41 and its 200-day moving average is $235.28.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.40%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

