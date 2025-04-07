Legal & General Group Plc Sells 855,726 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,739,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 855,726 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $643,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $834,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 587,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,130,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPG has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.33.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $146.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.40. The company has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.45. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.35 and a 12 month high of $190.14.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 41.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 115.70%.

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.