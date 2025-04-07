LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Trading Down 11.6% – Time to Sell?

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 11.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.12 and last traded at $7.26. 834,167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,641,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

Separately, UBS Group set a $13.60 price target on LexinFintech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

LexinFintech Stock Down 12.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.32.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $501.26 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 7.47%.

LexinFintech Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This is a boost from LexinFintech’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. LexinFintech’s dividend payout ratio is 18.89%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at $23,142,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in LexinFintech by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,703,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,969 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in LexinFintech by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,793,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after purchasing an additional 315,243 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in LexinFintech by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,500,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,703,000 after buying an additional 392,870 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in LexinFintech in the 4th quarter worth about $7,687,000.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

