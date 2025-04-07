Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.71 and last traded at $31.06, with a volume of 97738 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.47.

MGA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Magna International from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Magna International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Magna International from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $44.00 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magna International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.03.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.23. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Magna International’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Magna International by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 25,142 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Magna International by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in Magna International by 2,126.5% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Magna International by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 48,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

