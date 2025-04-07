MANEKI Reaches One Day Volume of $11.06 Million (MANEKI)

MANEKI (MANEKI) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One MANEKI token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MANEKI has a total market cap of $8.01 million and approximately $11.06 million worth of MANEKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MANEKI has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $78,276.67 or 1.00199150 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77,810.38 or 0.99602270 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MANEKI Token Profile

MANEKI’s launch date was April 21st, 2024. MANEKI’s total supply is 8,858,766,369 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,888,887,212 tokens. MANEKI’s official website is manekineko.world. MANEKI’s official Twitter account is @unrevealedxyz.

Buying and Selling MANEKI

According to CryptoCompare, “MANEKI (MANEKI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. MANEKI has a current supply of 8,858,766,369. The last known price of MANEKI is 0.00090108 USD and is down -14.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $6,271,950.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manekineko.world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANEKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANEKI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MANEKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

