Maren Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Maren Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,669 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group comprises about 5.4% of Maren Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Maren Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $70,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,137,000 after purchasing an additional 29,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 689,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,441,000 after buying an additional 16,246 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 511,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,193,000 after acquiring an additional 44,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,305,000 after purchasing an additional 18,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $535.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $468.56.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 7.8 %

KNSL stock opened at $459.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $457.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $461.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.12 and a 1-year high of $531.79.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.39. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $412.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.32 million. Analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

