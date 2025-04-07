Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Bell Asset Management Ltd

Bell Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up about 1.3% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.97, for a total value of $309,455.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,817.31. This trade represents a 31.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 7,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.97, for a total value of $1,673,221.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,919,096.95. This represents a 25.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,397 shares of company stock valued at $15,694,684. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $229.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $113.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.50. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.17 and a 1 year high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

Several analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.41.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

