Metadium Reaches Market Capitalization of $33.38 Million (META)

Metadium (META) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Metadium has a market cap of $33.38 million and $2.41 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metadium coin can now be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metadium has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78,267.20 or 1.00542757 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77,737.64 or 0.99862473 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Metadium Profile
Metadium launched on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,707,408,720 coins. The Reddit community for Metadium is https://reddit.com/r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadiumk and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Metadium
