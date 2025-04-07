Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Stock Price

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $188.00 to $179.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PNC. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $211.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Compass Point increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $206.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.47.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $1.75 on Monday, hitting $151.35. 1,839,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905,836. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $216.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.80. The company has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $245,916.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,964,058. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,420 shares of company stock worth $2,320,739. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,352,151,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $299,864,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,378,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,436,000 after buying an additional 860,554 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,538,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,453,763,000 after acquiring an additional 726,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,870,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,435,000 after purchasing an additional 710,311 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

