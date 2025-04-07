MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$36.79 and last traded at C$37.20, with a volume of 6514 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$38.99.

MTY Food Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$45.88. The stock has a market cap of C$890.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

MTY Food Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.97%.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.