Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Down 17.5% – Here’s Why

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 17.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.06 and last traded at $0.06. Approximately 50,442,868 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 662% from the average daily volume of 6,623,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

Mullen Automotive Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.96.

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($661.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Mullen Automotive had a negative net margin of 12,717.94% and a negative return on equity of 2,736.27%. The business had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

In other Mullen Automotive news, Director Mary Winter sold 62,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $124,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John Kevin Andersen sold 174,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total transaction of $158,795.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8.19. The trade was a 99.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,216 shares of company stock worth $302,766. 3.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.34% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.