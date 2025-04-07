Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Down 17.5% – Here’s Why

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 17.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.06 and last traded at $0.06. Approximately 50,442,868 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 662% from the average daily volume of 6,623,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.96.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($661.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Mullen Automotive had a negative net margin of 12,717.94% and a negative return on equity of 2,736.27%. The business had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.34% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
