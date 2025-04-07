Nano (XNO) Trading Down 13.5% Over Last Week

Nano (XNO) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. During the last week, Nano has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00000997 BTC on popular exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $103.43 million and $12.59 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00006600 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77,844.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000188 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00011460 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.36 or 0.00347310 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.81 or 0.00089678 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $200.80 or 0.00257945 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00018579 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

