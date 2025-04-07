National Bankshares Cuts Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$80.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$84.00 to C$80.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TD. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$77.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$88.75.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 1.7 %

Insider Transactions at Toronto-Dominion Bank

TD stock traded down C$1.38 on Monday, reaching C$79.82. 11,963,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,458,212. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$73.22 and a twelve month high of C$87.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$84.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$81.44. The firm has a market cap of C$140.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Director Theresa Lynn Currie sold 45,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.50, for a total transaction of C$3,907,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,099.50. The trade was a 99.64 % decrease in their position. Also, Director Michael A. French sold 9,288 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.25, for a total transaction of C$791,802.00. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

