National Bankshares Cuts Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$80.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$84.00 to C$80.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.23% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TD. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$77.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$88.75.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 1.7 %
Insider Transactions at Toronto-Dominion Bank
In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Director Theresa Lynn Currie sold 45,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.50, for a total transaction of C$3,907,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,099.50. The trade was a 99.64 % decrease in their position. Also, Director Michael A. French sold 9,288 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.25, for a total transaction of C$791,802.00. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
About Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
