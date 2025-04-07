Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 105.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DKNG. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DraftKings from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus set a $60.00 price target on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.42.

DKNG stock opened at $31.67 on Monday. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $28.69 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of -29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.21 and a 200 day moving average of $40.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.35). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 48.13% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,342,722 shares in the company, valued at $52,366,158. This trade represents a 12.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 158,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $6,730,399.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,611,632.70. This represents a 46.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,775,525 shares of company stock valued at $117,241,446 over the last 90 days. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in DraftKings by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

