NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Down 6.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $89.22 and last traded at $92.16. Approximately 989,070 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,582,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTES. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NetEase from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $82.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.74.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.16 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 28.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.45%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 21.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NetEase by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,020,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,400,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 75.6% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

