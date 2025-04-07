Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Stock Holdings Boosted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,174,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,492 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in NU were worth $22,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NU by 3.1% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NU by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NU by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NU by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in NU by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 52,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NU shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NU from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.47.

NU Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $9.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average is $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The company has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NU Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

