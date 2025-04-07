Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 614093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jones Trading initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Nuvation Bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Nuvation Bio Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Nuvation Bio

The stock has a market cap of $590.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUVB. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,285,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,460,000 after buying an additional 16,046,701 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,732,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,849,000 after buying an additional 4,913,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,951,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after acquiring an additional 922,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nuvation Bio by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,166,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after buying an additional 191,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPM Bioimpact LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $11,077,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

