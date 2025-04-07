Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 1,083 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 920 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Management Corp of Ontario bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $272,000. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 155,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 415.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 27,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 6.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 375,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,072,000 after purchasing an additional 23,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.49.

Insider Activity

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $447,271.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,455.04. The trade was a 40.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 17,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $1,241,367.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,212.12. This trade represents a 33.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,886 shares of company stock valued at $11,116,463. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $37.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.32 and a 200 day moving average of $58.22. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 11.26%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

