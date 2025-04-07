Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Major Shareholder Buys $1,881,600.00 in Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.84 per share, with a total value of $1,881,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,152,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,439,167.20. This represents a 2.20 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 3rd, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 160,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,364,800.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 354,901 shares of Owens & Minor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $3,261,540.19.

On Friday, February 28th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 1,738,511 shares of Owens & Minor stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $16,324,618.29.

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

Shares of OMI stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.13. 1,726,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,560. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $27.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.63 million, a PE ratio of -12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Owens & Minor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens & Minor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 7,245.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 83,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 82,524 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 537.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 219,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 50,184 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 243,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 47,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMI. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Owens & Minor from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Owens & Minor from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

