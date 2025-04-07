Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 86.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 819,398 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 380,796 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $153,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 76,639 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after buying an additional 41,252 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,043 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,682 shares during the period. Westwood Wealth Management raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 27,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 787 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 227,414 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $39,281,220.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,571 shares in the company, valued at $54,854,038.83. This trade represents a 41.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.22, for a total value of $126,854.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,694,210.72. The trade was a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 818,544 shares of company stock valued at $147,132,028 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $153.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.07. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.83 and a 12-month high of $208.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The network technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 21.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PANW. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $217.50 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BTIG Research cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $455.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.27.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

