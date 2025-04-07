Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $488.45 and last traded at $496.98, with a volume of 107957 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $517.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $791.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $710.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $775.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $736.65.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $67.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $649.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $654.59.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PH. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

