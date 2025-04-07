Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,590 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $1,409,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 19,265 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,060,000. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 100,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,263,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Applied Materials from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.67.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $65,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $880,131.91. This represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT stock opened at $126.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.20. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.86 and a 12-month high of $255.89. The firm has a market cap of $103.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 39.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 24.05%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

