Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PHD)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSE PHD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.79. 262,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,343. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
