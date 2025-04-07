Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.94 and last traded at $16.17, with a volume of 1029841 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on PAA shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.23.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Down 4.8 %

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 1,684.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

Further Reading

